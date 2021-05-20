Labor MP admits leadership ambitions ahead of Jodi McKay’s do-or-die

The pressure is on for NSW Labor, with the balance of power in the state government up for grabs this weekend.

Ahead of the crucial Upper Hunter by-election on Saturday, Kogarah MP and shadow transport minister Chris Minns denied a Coalition win will spell the end of Jodi McKay’s tenure.

“A loss will obviously prompt some soul-searching for Labor … but this is all to play for.”

Mr Minns was asked point blank by Jim Wilson if he harbours leadership ambitions, should Ms McKay depart.

“I’ve run twice before so it would be a bit disingenuous of me to say ‘no’.

“I want to see [Labor] be competitive in NSW.”

