Labor MP admits leadership ambitions ahead of Jodi McKay’s do-or-die

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Chris MinnsJODI MCKAYNSW LaborUpper Hunter by-election
The pressure is on for NSW Labor, with the balance of power in the state government up for grabs this weekend.

Ahead of the crucial Upper Hunter by-election on Saturday, Kogarah MP and shadow transport minister Chris Minns denied a Coalition win will spell the end of Jodi McKay’s tenure.

“A loss will obviously prompt some soul-searching for Labor … but this is all to play for.”

Mr Minns was asked point blank by Jim Wilson if he harbours leadership ambitions, should Ms McKay depart.

“I’ve run twice before so it would be a bit disingenuous of me to say ‘no’.

“I want to see [Labor] be competitive in NSW.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sydney 2009 World Masters Games via Getty Images

Jim Wilson
NewsNSWPolitics
