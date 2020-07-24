Labor embraces government’s plan to slash income tax

Amid the bleak economic outlook, the Government is considering bringing forward staged income tax cuts.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Deborah Knight the Liberals and Nationals believe in lower taxes.

“The absolute key focus now has to be getting Australians back into work, jobs growing, and getting the economy going.

“And that means taking away constraints on businesses getting on with the job.

“We’re a believer in low taxes and we’ll continue to focus on making sure businesses are in a position to invest and employ.”

Shadow Agriculture Minister Joel Fitzgibbon said Labor mostly supports the plan, despite “the imperfections of the package”.

“We’ve never been opposed to tax cuts, in fact we’ve been arguing for them.

“We would have loved to have had the sort of support from the opposition of the day that they’ve had from us this time around.”

