2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Labor dissenter demands ‘end to the climate war’ as new battle erupts

3 mins ago
Joe Hildebrand
Australian Labor Partyclimate policyEmissionsJoel Fitzgibbon
Article image for Labor dissenter demands ‘end to the climate war’ as new battle erupts

Centre-right Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon is fighting back against his party’s latest climate policy proposal.

The Labor Party have set a mid-term emissions reduction target, in addition to their net zero by 2050 policy.

Mr Fitzgibbon argues against the 2035 target, telling Joe Hildebrand without access to government resources, setting more targets from the Opposition could do more harm than good.

“Quite frankly, we don’t have the advice available.

“Labor only win … government federally when we build a broad coalition of supporters … we need to get a sensible settlement.

“I want an end to the climate war – it neither serves our national interest … or indeed our environment well.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Joe Hildebrand
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873