Kitchen roundtables ‘the least we can do’ to fix Metro fiasco: Labor

A NSW parliamentary inquiry into the compulsory acquisition of property for the new Sydney Metro at Orchard Hills has begun with a site visit.

Shadow finance minister Daniel Mookhey told Jim Wilson visiting the affected families in their homes was “the least we can do” as a committee.

“I do think as parliamentarians it’s our job to listen to people who are affected by government decisions firsthand.

“Nothing compares to sitting around someone’s kitchen table and listening to them tell you directly.”

Mr Mookhey hopes the inquiry will help shape a “modernised” Just Terms Act.

“I am certainly campaigning for a very basic principle … if you’re losing your home to a government project, you should have the right to return to the community in which you live.”

