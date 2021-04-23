2GB
Kindness flourishes from bushfire flames at Mama Lana’s

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Local HeroesMama Lana's Community FoundationPenrith
Article image for Kindness flourishes from bushfire flames at Mama Lana’s

Labelled the “definition of a local hero” by Jim Wilson, a Western Sydney couple have miraculously found time to feed the community while working full-time and raising a family of 7.

Lana and Roger Borg established Mama Lana’s Community Foundation in the midst of the Blue Mountains’ devastating bushfires in 2013.

“I contacted the fire chief at Winmalee and asked if they wanted some hot meals, and he said ‘yes’,” Lana told Jim.

“It just grew from there.”

From their base of operations in Penrith, they told Jim demand has increased amid the pandemic.

“When COVID first hit, we saw the clientele changing very drastically; it happened very, very quickly,” Lana said.

“We were getting fathers coming in asking for meals for the three kids and the wife at home, because he’d lost his job.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Mama Lana’s/Facebook

Jim Wilson
CharityLocalNews
