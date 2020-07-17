Kick-offs delayed across NSW as clubs take ‘conservative view’ of COVID-19

Some community clubs will not resume the rugby season on Saturday due to concerns of community transmission.

NSW Rugby League CEO Dave Trodden told Jim Wilson clubs in south-west Sydney have been instructed to postpone for a fortnight, and some other clubs have chosen to follow suit.

He acknowledged the delay is disappointing for players, but said the risk of spreading COVID-19 is worse.

“Newcastle, Maitland and Hunter Valley have taken it upon themselves to postpone for a week … and I think that’s a responsible thing to do.

“It’s difficult to be critical of anyone who’s taking a conservative view of things for the safety of their participants.”

Netball NSW CEO Carolyn Campbell told Jim after receiving a virus management plan exemption from the state government, the netball season will resume tomorrow as planned.

“We know our people will do the right thing.

“People are so keen to be getting back to community sport, and they understand that there’s rules and restrictions in play.”

