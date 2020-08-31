2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Kevin Rudd urges government to..

Kevin Rudd urges government to push on with planned super increase

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Business FeaturedKevin Rudd

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd is warning against the delay to a lift in compulsory super, arguing the global pandemic is no excuse.

There is pressure to delay the plan to lift the compulsory superannuation rate from 9.5 per cent to 12 per cent over five years.

The Reserve Bank of Australia Governor has warned against the plan which would kick off with a 0.5 per cent rise next July.

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd told Ben Fordham the COVID-19-induced recession should not deter the government.

“There’s always a crisis.

“I’m just worried about how this all lands at the end for working people wanting to have a decent retirement.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Michael Gottschalk 

Ben Fordham
AustraliaMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873