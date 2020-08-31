Kevin Rudd urges government to push on with planned super increase

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd is warning against the delay to a lift in compulsory super, arguing the global pandemic is no excuse.

There is pressure to delay the plan to lift the compulsory superannuation rate from 9.5 per cent to 12 per cent over five years.

The Reserve Bank of Australia Governor has warned against the plan which would kick off with a 0.5 per cent rise next July.

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd told Ben Fordham the COVID-19-induced recession should not deter the government.

“There’s always a crisis.

“I’m just worried about how this all lands at the end for working people wanting to have a decent retirement.”

Image: Getty/Michael Gottschalk