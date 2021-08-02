2GB
Kerri-Anne Kennerley wants to sue the government over NDIS

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Kerri-Anne Kennerley
Article image for Kerri-Anne Kennerley wants to sue the government over NDIS

Kerri-Anne Kennerley is calling out the government for age discrimination in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

Kerri-Anne wants to take action against the federal government because the NDIS “discriminates” against Australians over 65 who become disabled.

Her husband, John Kennerley, who tragically passed away in February, was left a paraplegic after a fall at a Coffs Harbour golf course in 2016.

Kerri-Anne says he was denied the best care because he was over 65, meaning he didn’t qualify for the NDIS.

She told Ben Fordham the issues need to be “ironed out”.

“I think there are certain things that are just fair and real and this is one of them.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Scott Barbour

Ben Fordham
HealthNews
