Kangaroos great upholds Peter V’landys over ‘fence-sitting’ predecessors

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
CLINT NEWTONGarry JackHigh tacklesPETER V'LANDYSrugby league featured
Article image for Kangaroos great upholds Peter V’landys over ‘fence-sitting’ predecessors

Anger continues to brew over the NRL’s crackdown on head contact, with reports emerging of players calling for ARLC Commissioner Peter V’landys’ resignation.

NSW Blues and Kangaroos great Garry Jack weighed in with a controversial defence of Mr V’landys, accusing predecessors and fellow rugby league leaders Smith, Gallop, and Greenberg of sitting on the fence for years.

“For so long it’s been just a grey area: inconsistencies with referees, what is a high tackle and what is not,” he told Jim Wilson.

“They had to do something about it.”

Mr Jack argued some of the more extreme cases of unequal penalties point to a need for referees to catch up, not problem with the policy.

In response, Rugby League Players’ Association CEO Clint Newton told Jim “there is no pushback” against the tough stance on head knocks from players.

However, he called on the NRL to “give the players an opportunity to contribute in those areas that impact them”.

Press PLAY below to hear the debate in full

Image: Twitter/Garry Jack

Jim Wilson
Rugby LeagueSports
