Juvie inmate’s ‘absolutely horrendous’ move that forced 15 officers off duty

Unions have welcomed proposed laws that would compel those who spit on frontline workers to undergo disease testing.

In the jail system, police officers have been exposed to bodily fluids 448 times in three years, with 135 incidents in 2020 alone.

Public Service Association General Secretary Stewart Little told Ray Hadley the laws, which have passed the NSW lower house and will now move to the upper house, are sorely needed and “long overdue”.

“Unfortunately, for our members, it’s a very common problem.

“In the juvie system, we had one character there who put 15 of our members off over a number of months.

“His little specialty was to chew up the inside of his cheek, walk up to an officer and then spit blood in their face.

“They’re then told that the privacy of that individual is more important than their health and wellbeing.

“It’s filthy, deplorable behaviour and there has to be a consequence.”

Ray was horrified by the story.

“Unbelievable … just horrendous, absolutely horrendous.”

