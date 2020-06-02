‘Justice at last’: Farmers walk away with Federal Court win

Farmers have had a win in the Federal Court after it ruled a 2011 live cattle export ban by the Gillard government was unlawful.

The class action was seeking $600 million in compensation for lost income.

The court found former agriculture minister Joe Ludwig “committed misfeasance” and was “recklessly indifferent”.

Taxpayers will be left to foot the bill but National Farmers Federation President Fiona Simson told Ben Fordham it was a just ruling.

“It’s justice at last.

“It’s been great yesterday to see that we had a win, something that you think never happens, happened.”

