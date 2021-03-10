‘Just wear the mask’: Public transport mandate to remain in place

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has stressed again the need for Sydneysiders to avoid complacency despite the state’s COVID-free streak.

Listeners have reported a noticeable drop in compliance with the mandate to wear a face mask on public transport.

NSW has marked its 52nd consecutive day without a locally acquired case of COVID-19.

“I’ve just come out of a meeting … with [Chief Health Officer] Dr Chant,” Mr Hazzard told Jim Wilson.

“She was again emphasising the need for people in close proximity to wear masks on public transport.

“There’s still the possibility any time of a breakout from hotel quarantine … so just wear the mask.”

