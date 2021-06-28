‘Just so wrong’: Press conference trespasser and Earth’s ‘prime creator’ fined by police

A Darlinghurst man who disrupted today’s COVID-19 update has been fined $1000 for breaching public health orders.

The unmasked man walked up to the podium while NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller was taking questions, attempting to serve him with “a cease and desist” while claiming to be “the prime creator of this Earth”.

Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys did not find the display amusing.

“That media conference every day gives people in our media the opportunity to put questions to government and the police commissioner,” he told Jim Wilson.

“It’s just so disruptive and wrong that an individual like that should come along and interrupt that question time.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News