‘Just pathetic’: Byron mayor furious at infected COVID-denying traveller

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Byron Shirecovid-19Michael LyonNorthern Riversreal estate
Article image for ‘Just pathetic’: Byron mayor furious at infected COVID-denying traveller

Byron Shire Mayor Michael Lyon has voiced his frustration with a man in his 50s who travelled throughout the Northern Rivers while infectious, sending the region into lockdown.

The infected man allegedly toured the region looking for real estate opportunities, and is also reportedly a COVID-denier who did not wear a mask and was unvaccinated.

Mr Lyon told Jim Wilson the man also didn’t check-in to venues, making it difficult for contact tracers to extract the necessary information.

“It was just so avoidable, it’s just pathetic really,” Mr Lyon told Jim Wilson.

“It’s reprehensible, and we’re certainly … demanding the book’s thrown at him.”

The loophole in NSW health orders allowing people to leave home for real estate reasons needs to be closed, the mayor said.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
LocalNewsNSW
