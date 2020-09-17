Just one fine issued by disability watchdog despite 8000 complaints
Only one fine has been issued by the disability watchdog despite more than 8000 complaints being lodged in the past two years.
The National Disability Insurance Scheme Quality and Safeguards Commission revealed just one provider had been banned.
NDIS shadow minister Bill Shorten told Deborah Knight there were complaints of neglect and harm.
“These are vulnerable people and this government shouldn’t need a cattle prod to take action.”
