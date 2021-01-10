JUST IN | Play suspended as spectators ejected from the cricket after complaint from Indian camp

Play was temporarily suspended at the cricket as seven spectators were ejected from the SCG following complaints from the Indian team.

2GB and Wide World of Sports presenter Tim Gilbert was at the cricket as it happened and told Murray Olds and Murray Wilton the game had to be suspended for about ten minutes after possible racial abuse.

“We don’t know the full details of the situation, obviously it’s just happened.

“There had been murmurings over the past day or so out of the Indian camp, that there had been a couple of racial slur comments coming from the crowd.

“Basically [Mohammed] Siraj, who is one of the Indian fast-bowlers was down near the boundary and he came up and made a complaint.

“In the end seven spectators were ejected from the crowd; the police came down, Sydney cricket ground officials came around … they handled it straight away.”

