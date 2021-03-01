‘Just fix it’: Anticipation over release of aged care report

National Seniors’ Chief Advocate is hopeful the final report from the Aged Care Royal Commission will be a “watershed moment” ahead of its release this week.

Chief Advocate Ian Henschke told Deborah Knight he hopes the report will be the catalyst for change.

“I think the public is saying ‘just fix it’.

“I think that this is going to be, hopefully, the watershed moment in Australian history where we fix it once and for all.”

