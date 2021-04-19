2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Julie-Ann Finney says royal commission ‘..

Julie-Ann Finney says royal commission ‘must get it right’ for veterans

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Julie-Ann Finney
Article image for Julie-Ann Finney says royal commission ‘must get it right’ for veterans

Julie-Ann Finney says a Royal Commission into defence force suicides must listen and learn from what veterans are saying. 

An inquiry will examine the systemic causes of suicide in those who serve and have served, and the experience of soldiers transitioning to civilian life.

Julie-Ann Finney has been at the forefront of the push for a Royal Commission ever since she lost her son David, a former Royal Australian Navy sailor who suffered from PTSD.

She told Ben Fordham it’s vital that the issues are resolved.

“We need to get this one right. It must work for the veterans.

“It’s imperative that we hear the voices of those that have passed and those that are living in unimaginable pain. We must hear their voices.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873