Julie-Ann Finney says royal commission ‘must get it right’ for veterans

Julie-Ann Finney says a Royal Commission into defence force suicides must listen and learn from what veterans are saying.

An inquiry will examine the systemic causes of suicide in those who serve and have served, and the experience of soldiers transitioning to civilian life.

Julie-Ann Finney has been at the forefront of the push for a Royal Commission ever since she lost her son David, a former Royal Australian Navy sailor who suffered from PTSD.

She told Ben Fordham it’s vital that the issues are resolved.

“We need to get this one right. It must work for the veterans.

“It’s imperative that we hear the voices of those that have passed and those that are living in unimaginable pain. We must hear their voices.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview