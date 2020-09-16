2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Josh Papalii reminisces on battles and ‘big wins’ alongside Paul Gallen

10 hours ago
Mark Levy
Canberra RaidersJosh PapaliiPAUL GALLENrugby league featured

Raiders star Josh Papalii says “the pressure is off” now a deal has been finalised to keep him at Canberra for at least another four years.

There is also an option for the 28-year-old to play on for another year after that.

He told Mark Levy he’s looking forward to finishing this year on a high, and recalled his so-called ‘battles’ over the years with co-host Paul Gallen.

“I’ve played with Gal and against him since that 2012 season, and I got to share some big wins with Gal, especially the 2013 World Cup.”

“Everyone thought we hated each other: me and Pap would sneak off down the boxing gym to go and train!” Gal laughed.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Canberra Raiders/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873