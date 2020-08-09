Josh Frydenberg says ‘Victorians deserve answers’ amid COVID-19 crisis

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Victorians deserve answers about the state’s hotel quarantine bungle as Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic.

Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday announced another 17 people had died with coronavirus.

Mr Frydenberg told Ben Fordham “these are very difficult days in Victoria”.

“It’s very, very, difficult emotionally, it’s difficult obviously on the economy as well, and it should never have got to that particular point.

“With respect to quarantine, there have been very significant failures with deadly consequences. Victorians deserve answers.”

