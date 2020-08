Each night after 11pm, John Stanley previews the front page of tomorrow’s front pages with the signature typewriter song, originally written by Leroy Anderson.

Listener Tracey emailed from New York with a brilliant live version, featuring soloist Alfredo Anaya and conductor Miguel Roa, as part of the 2011 “Voces para la Paz” concert in Madrid.

Watch the modern re-work of Anderson’s 1950 concerto below.

Image: YouTube / Cory Kent