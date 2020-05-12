2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • John Stanley remembers Alan Jones’..

John Stanley remembers Alan Jones’ words of wisdom

36 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Alan JonesJohn Stanley

Nights host John Stanley was one of Alan Jones’ very first producers.

The great of Australian media has called time on his radio career, 35 years on.

John Stanley says that when Alan first appeared in the Breakfast slot, the show was one of the first of its kind.

“No one had ever done a show like this in Breakfast before and people liked listening to him.

“He’s quite rare.

“I remember he’d say, ‘sleep makes you tired.'”

Click PLAY below to hear John Stanley

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.