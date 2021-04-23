John Paul Young explains who he owes his musical career to

From humble beginnings to a musical legacy – John Paul Young explains who he owes it all to.

Mr Young’s first involvement with music began in 1967 when he formed a band, Elm Tree, with schoolmates.

He told Deborah Knight he owes his singing career to his friends.

“They’re the ones who convinced me that I could have a go in front of a microphone because they were all determined to form a band!

“I was quite reluctant, but I’m glad they saw something in me.

“We knew absolutely nothing and came from nothing.”

