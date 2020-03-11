John Morris reveals how the Sharks decided to release Josh Morris

It’s the move that has been weeks in the making, but Josh Morris has today been reluctantly released from his contract with the Cronulla Sharks.

Morris will join his twin brother, Brett, at the Sydney Roosters after round 2.

Cronulla Sharks coach John Morris tells Wide World of Sport the ongoing debate has been a significant distraction.

“I think it’s kind of evolved over the last few days to the point where the club felt we needed to make a decision around it. As disappointed as I am, and certainly the club, we would have liked to keep JMoz, there’s some compliance issues there.”

There have been repeated questions around the Shark’s salary cap, but this decision should provide some relief.

Morris will line up in Sharks colours when they take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday afternoon at ANZ stadium.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Tony Feder