John Morris confident Matt Moylan will be fit for Sharks first up clash

Cronulla coach John Morris says he’s confident star fullback Matt Moylan will be fit for the club’s first match back when the NRL season restarts this week.

Moylan has been battling a number of injuries over the past couple of years which limited him to just 11 games last season, while he’s also missed the opening two rounds of 2020.

The 28-year-old has been battling a calf injury this year, but has had the chance to recover while the season has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morris told The Continuous Call Team he’ll be able to field an almost full-strength team for the clash with Wests Tigers.

“We’re pretty good,” Morris said.

“I think this break has served us really well given that we had a few players that were struggling at the start of the year.

“Bronson Xerri was one of them, he’s now fully fit, he’s used this break to his advantage and to get his shoulder right, he’s a confirmed starter.

“Matty Moylan I think more than likely he’ll be there, he’ll have to pass a fitness test during the week but he’s looking good.

“And Josh Dugan’s getting very close as well so we should be close to full strength.”

The Sharks restart their season against the Tigers on May 30 at Bankwest Stadium.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Image: Getty/Tony Feder.