John Bateman speculation is no distraction for Canberra Raiders

With the Canberra Raiders now three wins from three games, the team has high hopes for securing the Premiership.

After defeating the Storm in Melbourne on Saturday, the Raiders have climbed to number two on the ladder.

Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton told Mark Levy despite media speculation around the future of star second-rower John Bateman, the team aren’t allowing themselves to get distracted from their goal.

“To be fair mate, there’s a lot of outside noise. Everybody that plays rugby league knows it’s a business.”

Mr Wighton said the Raiders will support Mr Bateman regardless of his decision.

“We all know Johnny wears his heart on his sleeve.

“Johnny’s come out and made it very clear, he’s got to do what he can best for his daughter. We all respect that.”

Image: Canberra Raiders/Official Website