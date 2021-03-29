2GB
John Barilaro’s ‘come to Jesus moment’ over Malcolm Turnbull’s new role

7 hours ago
Ray Hadley
The NSW Deputy Premier has described his vote in relation to the chairman of a NSW climate advisory board as a “come to Jesus moment”.

Malcolm Turnbull will chair the NSW Net-Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board after Environment Minister Matt Kean brought the recommendation before parliament.

Ray Hadley expressed his disbelief at Mr Barilaro voting in favour of the appointment after publically criticising Mr Turnbull during his prime ministership.

Mr Barilaro told Ray he had to put his personal views aside.

“Looking at it professionally, would he be suitable? Of course, he would be.

“I’ve got to learn to pick my fights. This wasn’t a fight worth fighting for.

“Maybe I’ve had a come to Jesus moment … and maybe I am a more forgiving individual today.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

