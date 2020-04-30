2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

John Barilaro is ‘absolutely considering’ running in Eden-Monaro by-election

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
JOHN BARILARO

The seat of Eden-Monaro is officially on the market after Federal Labor MP, Mike Kelly announced his resignation this morning citing health and family reasons.

His resignation will trigger a by-election in the New South Wales seat of Eden-Monaro and there’s widespread speculation over who will contest the seat, including if NSW Deputy Premier, John Barilaro will throw his hat into the ring.

Mr Barilaro has told Deborah Knight “it’s a hard decision” but not one he’s dismissing.

“I’m not ruling it out. I’m absolutely considering it. I’m putting serious thought into this and I’m weighing up all the options.

“My decision is mine to make but it does impact on so many other people.

“I’ve got the responsibility of bushfire recovery in the state, something I’ve taken seriously. I’ve been fighting on drought, I’ve been fighting for the regions, and I’ve put my heart and soul into it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.