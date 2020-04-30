John Barilaro is ‘absolutely considering’ running in Eden-Monaro by-election

The seat of Eden-Monaro is officially on the market after Federal Labor MP, Mike Kelly announced his resignation this morning citing health and family reasons.

His resignation will trigger a by-election in the New South Wales seat of Eden-Monaro and there’s widespread speculation over who will contest the seat, including if NSW Deputy Premier, John Barilaro will throw his hat into the ring.

I have had the privilege to serve alongside Mike Kelly for years now. Over that time we have built a friendship. The people of Eden Monaro are losing a wonderful Local Member and it is especially unfortunate it is due to Mike’s health. I wish him all the very best. — John Barilaro MP (@JohnBarilaroMP) April 30, 2020

Mr Barilaro has told Deborah Knight “it’s a hard decision” but not one he’s dismissing.

“I’m not ruling it out. I’m absolutely considering it. I’m putting serious thought into this and I’m weighing up all the options.

“My decision is mine to make but it does impact on so many other people.

“I’ve got the responsibility of bushfire recovery in the state, something I’ve taken seriously. I’ve been fighting on drought, I’ve been fighting for the regions, and I’ve put my heart and soul into it.”

