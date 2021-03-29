‘Politics is not worth it’: John Barilaro stands by call for MP to resign despite risk of losing seat

NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro is yet to receive a response from Michael Johnsen after calling on him to resign amid allegations of “disgusting” behaviour.

The ABC has alleged the Nationals MP offered a sex worker $1,000 to attend state parliament for sex and allegedly sent her lewd text messages and an obscene video while parliament was sitting.

Mr Barilaro told Ben Fordham Live in a statement: “I’ve been in contact with Michael Johnsen this morning and expressed the view that his position as member of parliament is untenable.” (Full statement below)

He told Ray Hadley he’s sent unanswered texts to Mr Johnsen.

“It’s clear, it’s black and white, he cannot be a member of parliament.

“If this means we lose the seat of Upper Hunter … go into minority government, that is irrelevant in relation to what we’re dealing with.

“Politics is not worth it, mate.”

Full statement from John Barilaro: “There is a now a police investigation which we must let proceed without prejudice. “In light of this investigation, Michael Johnsen was removed from the Nationals and Coalition Party Rooms and suspended from the National Party. “I’ve been in contact with Michael Johnsen this morning and expressed the view that his position as member of parliament is untenable. “This is disgusting behaviour and will never be acceptable, nor should it be and I’m calling for him to resign from Parliament immediately. “It is now up to Mr Johnsen to reconsider his position as an independent member of Parliament.”

