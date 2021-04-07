John Barilaro assures ‘strong future’ for coal ahead of crucial by-election

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is reassuring residents of the Upper Hunter there is a ‘strong future’ for coal after Malcolm Turnbull called for a moratorium.

The NSW Nationals have pre-selected construction manager David Layzell as their candidate for the Upper Hunter by-election following the resignation of Michael Johnsen.

“We’ve got a clear map of where coal mining will continue,” Mr Barilaro told Ben Fordham.

“Even if Australia was going to move to complete renewables for our own consumption, the international demand for Australian coal continues to be high and will for decades to come.

“There is a strong future and in time we’ll transition away, of course, but there’s no need to scare people in this region about job security.”

