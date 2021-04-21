2GB
John Barilaro assures farmers mining to be banned on Liverpool Plains

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
JOHN BARILAROLiverpool Plains
The NSW government has paid $100 million to end coal mining on the Liverpool Plains, in the state’s north-west, amid a decade long fight from farmers.

Following farmers’ arguments that the agricultural land be protected, the government has paid Chinese company Shenhua $100 million to withdraw its lease application for a mine at Breeza.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro told Ben Fordham the negotiations were underway for six months behind closed doors.

“There’s no turning back.

“This is about banning and ending any chance of mining on the Liverpool Plains.”

The government will move to legislate the prevention of any future mining on the land.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

