John Barilaro addresses resignation of Nationals MP accused of rape

The NSW Deputy Premier has asked a Nationals MP to step aside after he was accused of assault.

NSW Labor MP Trish Doyle told state parliament, a sex worker contacted her 18 months ago to report being raped by a man at a lookout in her electorate of the Blue Mountains.

Member for Upper Hunter Michael Johnsen then identified himself in a statement and resigned from his role as Parliamentary Secretary.

John Barilaro told Ben Fordham he’d heard a “rumour” the MP was at the centre of the allegations.

“Within 20 minutes I rang Michael to ask him directly.

“He’s not in a great way, absolutely not, devastated.”

NSW Police have been investigating since September.

