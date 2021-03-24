John Barilaro addresses resignation of Nationals MP accused of rape
The NSW Deputy Premier has asked a Nationals MP to step aside after he was accused of assault.
NSW Labor MP Trish Doyle told state parliament, a sex worker contacted her 18 months ago to report being raped by a man at a lookout in her electorate of the Blue Mountains.
Member for Upper Hunter Michael Johnsen then identified himself in a statement and resigned from his role as Parliamentary Secretary.
John Barilaro told Ben Fordham he’d heard a “rumour” the MP was at the centre of the allegations.
“Within 20 minutes I rang Michael to ask him directly.
“He’s not in a great way, absolutely not, devastated.”
NSW Police have been investigating since September.
