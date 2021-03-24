2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

John Barilaro addresses resignation of Nationals MP accused of rape

7 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
JOHN BARILAROMichael Johnsen
Article image for John Barilaro addresses resignation of Nationals MP accused of rape

The NSW Deputy Premier has asked a Nationals MP to step aside after he was accused of assault.

NSW Labor MP Trish Doyle told state parliament, a sex worker contacted her 18 months ago to report being raped by a man at a lookout in her electorate of the Blue Mountains.

Member for Upper Hunter Michael Johnsen then identified himself in a statement and resigned from his role as Parliamentary Secretary.

John Barilaro told Ben Fordham he’d heard a “rumour” the MP was at the centre of the allegations.

“Within 20 minutes I rang Michael to ask him directly.

“He’s not in a great way, absolutely not, devastated.”

NSW Police have been investigating since September.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873