Joe Hockey claims electoral fraud occurred in US as Trump threatens legal action

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Joe HockeyUS election
Article image for Joe Hockey claims electoral fraud occurred in US as Trump threatens legal action

Australia’s former ambassador to the United States, Joe Hockey, says electoral fraud has “for sure” occurred in the United States.

It could be days until a result is known, as Donald Trump and Joe Biden wait to see who will claim key battleground states.

Mr Trump is threatening legal action into mail-in ballots after addressing the nation, declaring “This is a fraud on the American public.”

Mr Hockey told Ben Fordham electoral fraud has definitely occurred.

“The question is whether it’s enough to change the election outcome and I doubt it is.

“In Washington DC, 93 per cent of the city voted for Joe Biden … I find it hard to believe.

“[Trump] hates losing, he doesn’t accept when he’s losing, and he usually reverts to litigation.

“There’s plenty of good reason to have litigation, I mean it is a complete dog’s breakfast right across the country.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Stefan Postles

