Joe Hildebrand takes Don Spencer back to his Abbey Road days

Joe Hildebrand and Aussie children’s entertainer Don Spencer have gone on a journey back in time.

Mr Spencer shared with Joe how his track Fireball, recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios as the end theme for a children’s sci-fi series, unexpectedly turned his career around and landed him on a “pop tour” around the UK.

“The Rolling Stones were a support act: later on … I worked with them on several tours.”

Having unearthed the lesser-known song, Joe played an excerpt to Mr Spencer’s delight.

“It certainly does take me back!”

