Joe Hildebrand stunned by government’s ‘extraordinary waste of money’

Joe Hildebrand has laid out the “nightmare” for taxpayers caused by the NSW government’s purchase of a toxic site for the Parramatta Light Rail.

The acquisition of the Camellia site for $53.5 million (plus the additional $100 million cost of remediation), was referred to ICAC late last year after the land was valued at $15.5 million by the NSW Valuer General.

NSW Auditor-General Margaret Crawford today released her report determining Transport for NSW “conducted an ineffective process” during the purchase.

“This might be the understatement of the century,” Joe Hildebrand commented.

“This is just the most extraordinary waste of money I have ever heard of in my life.

“Who is running this show?!”

Afternoons reached out to Transport Minister Andrew Constance for comment, but the minister was unavailable.

“I’m not surprised – I’d be in meetings too, I’d have the door deadbolted from the inside if an Auditor-General’s report like this came out.”

