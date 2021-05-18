2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Joe Hildebrand stunned by government’s ‘extraordinary waste of money’

5 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Parramatta Light Rail
Article image for Joe Hildebrand stunned by government’s ‘extraordinary waste of money’

Joe Hildebrand has laid out the “nightmare” for taxpayers caused by the NSW government’s purchase of a toxic site for the Parramatta Light Rail.

The acquisition of the Camellia site for $53.5 million (plus the additional $100 million cost of remediation), was referred to ICAC late last year after the land was valued at $15.5 million by the NSW Valuer General.

NSW Auditor-General Margaret Crawford today released her report determining Transport for NSW “conducted an ineffective process” during the purchase.

“This might be the understatement of the century,” Joe Hildebrand commented.

“This is just the most extraordinary waste of money I have ever heard of in my life.

“Who is running this show?!”

Afternoons reached out to Transport Minister Andrew Constance for comment, but the minister was unavailable.

“I’m not surprised – I’d be in meetings too, I’d have the door deadbolted from the inside if an Auditor-General’s report like this came out.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Joe Hildebrand
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873