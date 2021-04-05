Joe Hildebrand gets his all-time ‘greatest scoop’ live on-air

While filling in for Deborah Knight, Joe Hildebrand has witnessed a celebrity scoop for the ages unfold in real time.

Author Jules Sebastian was forced to battle a shaky phone line and multitask, watching her kids in the park from her car while trying to tell Joe about her new book Tea & Honesty, all thanks to her husband Guy Sebastian.

“Listen Joe, I’m going to throw him under the bus … he is at golf right now.

“I said ‘I’m talking to Joe at ten past two’, and I texted him, and [he’s] nowhere to be found!”

So Joe put Afternoons listeners on the case, and lo and behold, listener Malcolm called in to reveal what the famous singer-songwriter was really up to.

“I’m going to quit journalism because I don’t think I can top that … that is the greatest scoop I have ever achieved,” Joe said.

Click PLAY below to hear how it all unfolded

Image: Don Arnold/Getty Images