Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US President

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Jason RantzJoe BidenUnited States
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th US President.

In his inaugural speech, he said it’s a “time of testing” for the US.

“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal,” President Biden said.

Outgoing US President, Donald Trump, was not present at the inauguration, but his vice-president, Mike Pence, attended.

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz told Ben Fordham Donald Trump has returned to Florida.

“We don’t know what his next move is, he says there’s more to come.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Alex Wong / Getty

NewsPoliticsWorld
