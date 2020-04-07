JobKeeper subsidy to protect workers during coronavirus crisis

The federal government is putting safeguards in place for workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses will be able to access $1500 a fortnight from next month, to pass on to staff they retain.

They can’t force workers to use up all their annual leave, but can reduce hours and ask staff to work from a different location.

Attorney-General Christian Porter tells Alan Jones the system needed to be adapted to the current crisis.

“We’ve made changes to the Fair Work Act to try and save, what I think, will be hundreds of thousands of jobs to give more flexibility to a pretty inflexible system.

“Our system was inflexible to the point that people were obviously working from home and in many instances that wasn’t a lawful arrangement.”

