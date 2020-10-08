Jimmy Barnes to perform at Grand Final … under one condition

Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes has promised he will perform at the AFL Grand Final for free under one condition.

Jimmy had said if Port Adelaide is playing in the AFL Grand Final he will perform.

He told Ben Fordham he’d always been a die-hard Port Adelaide supporter so he couldn’t help but offer.

“I just flippantly said it … I hadn’t really thought about the fact I really can’t travel there without going to quarantine for two weeks!

“If I can do it I will.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview