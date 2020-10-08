2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jimmy Barnes to perform at Grand Final … under one condition

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
JIMMY BARNES

Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes has promised he will perform at the AFL Grand Final for free under one condition.

Jimmy had said if Port Adelaide is playing in the AFL Grand Final he will perform.

He told Ben Fordham he’d always been a die-hard Port Adelaide supporter so he couldn’t help but offer.

“I just flippantly said it … I hadn’t really thought about the fact I really can’t travel there without going to quarantine for two weeks!

“If I can do it I will.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
MusicNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873