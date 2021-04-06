Jim Wilson’s powerful message on family’s painful anniversary

Jim Wilson is asking listeners not to forget other insidious illnesses in light of coronavirus on the anniversary of his son Sam’s passing.

“Today is a day I dread every year and I have for the last 11 years,” Jim began.

“He was an amazing 6-year-old taken way too young, brain tumour.

“Basically diagnosed and passed away within the space of seven months.”

Jim said while it is a painful discussion, Sam would have wanted his family to “crack on and try to improve survival rates”.

“We only do that by funding research.

“We should not forget those other insidious illnesses.”

