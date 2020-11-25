2GB
Jim Wilson’s confronting hospital experience sparks cry for ‘crisis’ intervention

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
John Hunter HospitalNSW hospitalsnurses
Jim Wilson has hit out at the state government for “rolling the dice with people’s lives” by understaffing public hospitals.

Jim’s son was admitted to hospital in Cessnock yesterday, and kept for observation overnight at John Hunter Hospital.

Jim thanked the hardworking staff, but was confronted by the sight of an emergency department “bursting at the seams”, even on a weeknight.

“The nurses and doctors were outstanding, but they are stretched to breaking point.

“What is going on with our hospitals?

“This is a crisis, and the state government needs to address it as an absolute priority.”

