Jim Wilson’s AstraZeneca experience highlights GPs’ frustrations

Last night, Jim Wilson received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and today recounted the experience for the benefit of the vaccine-hesitant.

The GP who administered the jab told Jim he’s frustrated by the “hysteria” around the very low risk of blood clotting.

“I had to sit in the waiting room for 15 minutes to ensure there were no immediate side effects.

“I’ve got a bit of a sore arm today, bit of a funny sort of taste in my mouth, bit tired.

“But you know what? It’s no different to the flu jab.”

