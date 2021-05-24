2GB
Jim Wilson takes aim at Prince Harry’s ‘brat-like behaviour’

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
HARRY AND MEGANThe RoyalsVictoria Arbiter
Article image for Jim Wilson takes aim at Prince Harry’s ‘brat-like behaviour’

A Royal tell-all documentary series instigated by Prince Harry has attracted criticism.

In The Me You Don’t See, Harry accused his father Prince Charles of failing to support his mental health in the wake of Princess Diana’s death.

Jim Wilson called out the “brat-like behaviour”, and commended Prince Charles for his stoicism in the face of the recent loss of his own father, and this latest drama.

Jim had a message for Prince Harry: “It’s not too late to say sorry to your family for all the unnecessary hurt that you’ve caused them.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told Jim Harry is a genuine and passionate mental health activist who is helping the community.

“But at the same time you wonder at what cost this help is now coming, given the relationship that is rapidly deteriorating.

“It’s … going to be incredibly difficult to reconcile.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
NewsWorld
