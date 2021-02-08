2GB
Jim Wilson spars with NRL CEO over Payne Haas punishments

12 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Jim Wilson spars with NRL CEO over Payne Haas punishments

The NRL are defending the sanctions laid upon Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas which have divided the rugby league community.

After verbally abusing and intimidating a female police officer, Haas has been fined $50,000 by the NRL, suspended for three games, and instructed to undergo an education program and community service.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told Jim Wilson “a whole range of factors” have been taken into account when determining Haas’ punishments, including the best outcome for the club and its fans.

Jim retaliated, arguing Haas’ “disgraceful” language demands harsher consequences.

Jim Wilson: “It’s very, very serious: I think three matches is well and truly on the light side.”

Andrew Abdo: “If that was the only penalty, then I think that you would be justified in saying that, but it’s not. You have to look at it … holistically.”

Jim Wilson: “Andrew, you and I both know it’s the suspension that really hurts the player.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

