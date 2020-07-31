Jim Wilson slams ‘disgraceful’ anti-mask protest at Shrine of Remembrance

Police have moved on anti-mask protesters at Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance who had gathered to “exercise their claim to freedom”.

“How dare they stage their protest at such a sacred place,” blasted Jim Wilson.

“A War Memorial to those men and women who sacrificed so much for our great country.

“This lot of self-absorbed individuals stood around the eternal flame at the shrine … no masks, no social distancing, it was a disgrace.

“And as for those people who think we shouldn’t name and shame individuals who do the wrong thing … well, think again.

“Their arrogance, self-entitlement, and reckless behaviour needs to be called out.”

