Jim Wilson shreds Anthony Albanese over ‘downright disgraceful’ trash-talk

Jim Wilson has called on federal Labor to echo their state counterparts and voice greater support for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Jim accused Opposition leader Anthony Albanese and his federal colleagues of hoping the rollout fails in order to claim office for themselves.

51 million doses delayed until 2022. Australians want the jab. They want to be safe. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 27, 2021

“The constant trashing of the vaccine rollout, coupled with the complete lack of support for the AstraZeneca vaccine, has been downright disgraceful.

“Albo, you should be ashamed of yourself for playing politics here.

“Start putting people’s lives and welfare first!”

