Jim Wilson pays homage to ‘unsung heroes’ this National Carers Week

41 mins ago
Jim Wilson
National Carers Week

Jim Wilson has paid tribute to the “unsung heroes of Australia” for National Carers Week.

There are 2.7 million carers around Australia, with 70 per cent of them being women.

Jim spoke to two women with extraordinary stories to tell, Kate Jones and Mandy Hose, both of whom are Melbourne mothers of twins with varying additional needs.

Both spoke about the extra challenges during Melbourne’s lockdown.

“It’s the isolation, it’s not being able to have family support,” Mandy said.

The women also do a podcast, called ‘Two Peas in a Podcast’.

 

