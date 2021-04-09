Jim Wilson opposes risky ‘second-rate, tinpot’ Olympics in Tokyo

Jim Wilson has urged the Australian Olympic Committee to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics as Japan’s COVID-19 crisis deepens.

The country is facing a fourth wave in infections, recording nearly 3500 new cases yesterday.

With tough restrictions on attendance at the Games in place, and the Torch Relay cancelled due to a spike in cases, Jim argued the quality of the event will be lost.

“I thought the Olympics was supposed to be the pinnacle of sport, not some second-rate, tinpot competition.

“It’s simply too big a risk for our athletes’ safety and welfare.

“If they do go ahead the Olympics will be like a provincial sports meet, and not what they should be – the greatest show on Earth in sport.”

Click PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Image: Getty