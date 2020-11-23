2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Jim Wilson highlights plight of 21..

Jim Wilson highlights plight of 21-year-old cancer sufferer Brittany

9 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Jim Wilson highlights plight of 21-year-old cancer sufferer Brittany

A friend of a 21-year-old cancer sufferer has reached out to Jim Wilson to bring awareness to Brittany’s cancer fight.

Britt has Ewings Sarcoma, a rare but extremely aggressive cancer that she’s been fighting since 2018.

After a year of remission, the cancer returned, and Britt is now coming to the end of treatment options available in Australia.

Her family are crowdfunding to send her overseas for treatment.

Click HERE to donate.

 

Jim Wilson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873