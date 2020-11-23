Jim Wilson highlights plight of 21-year-old cancer sufferer Brittany

A friend of a 21-year-old cancer sufferer has reached out to Jim Wilson to bring awareness to Brittany’s cancer fight.

Britt has Ewings Sarcoma, a rare but extremely aggressive cancer that she’s been fighting since 2018.

After a year of remission, the cancer returned, and Britt is now coming to the end of treatment options available in Australia.

Her family are crowdfunding to send her overseas for treatment.

Click HERE to donate.