2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jim Wilson gets to the bottom of a fishy situation at 2GB

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Erin Molan

Jim Wilson has put on his deerstalker cap and detective jacket to investigate a mysterious 2GB office controversy. 

Speaking with Jim, newsreader Amie Meehan revealed “somebody has used fish in the communal; which I think is the real key here; the communal sandwich maker”.

“It was really an offensive smell and I think that we need a … 60 Minutes-style investigation here.”

During his on-air investigation, Jim received an unexpected call from Erin Molan who revealed a shocking piece of the puzzle.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full investigation

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873