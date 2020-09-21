Jim Wilson gets to the bottom of a fishy situation at 2GB
Jim Wilson has put on his deerstalker cap and detective jacket to investigate a mysterious 2GB office controversy.
Speaking with Jim, newsreader Amie Meehan revealed “somebody has used fish in the communal; which I think is the real key here; the communal sandwich maker”.
“It was really an offensive smell and I think that we need a … 60 Minutes-style investigation here.”
During his on-air investigation, Jim received an unexpected call from Erin Molan who revealed a shocking piece of the puzzle.
Image: Getty